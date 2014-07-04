Gwyneth Paltrow ‘wants Chris Martin to walk her down the aisle’

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly close to marrying boyfriend Brad Falchuk and wants her ex-husband Chris Martin to give her away.

The former couple, who famously revealed their marriage split in 2014 via a statement which announced they were “consciously uncoupling”, have remained close since their split, even taking family holidays together with their children Apple, 12, and Moses, 10.

And now it seems that as Gwyneth and her producer beau, who have been dating for almost three years, reportedly make plans for their wedding, the Goop mogul has no plans to leave Chris on the sidelines.

“Gwyneth and Chris have stayed close since the split, and Gwyneth thinks it would be ideal for Chris to give her away,” a source told Closer magazine. “She said it would be the perfect show of how close they still are and her continued respect for him as the father of her children.

“She also believes it would be very special for her children to see how united her and Chris still are.”

While most ex-couples might find it odd to have their former partner walk them down the aisle, not so in Gwyneth’s world. The 44-year-old has previously spoken of their tight bond, and even insisted that “Chris would take a bullet for me”.

The Coldplay singer is currently dating beautiful Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis. And while he has made no comment on the report, the source alleges that Gwyneth’s partner may need some convincing.

“Brad wants Chris at the wedding, but he’s not sure about him playing a key role at the ceremony,” claimed the source.

