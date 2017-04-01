Heartbreaking news for young lion attack victim

The boy who was viciously attacked by a lion earlier this month died a day after his 12th birthday.

Kristian Prinsloo’s father Herman announced this morning in just a few words that his son has passed on.

“Kristian Josef Armand Prinsloo died at 10:50. Love you, my son. Herman & Adri Prinsloo, ” wrote Herman on the Facebook page dedicated to his son.

Words of compassion and comfort flooded in for Herman and Adri, whose only son was attacked by a ‘tamed’ lion earlier this month.

“I never thought that someone you never met in real life, could influence one’s life, as Kristian did,” one well-wisher wrote. “Thank you for sharing Kristian with us. He sure touched me in more ways than one.”

“Even though he’s free of pain now and in a better place, it will never make the pain and sorrow of his loss on earth, lighter on the parents and family. Herman and Adri, you have been incredible through this ordeal. I pray that our Lord will at least give you peace. My heart aches with yours. Take care. RIP angel Kristian.”

Kristian was visiting a family friend’s farm in Lephalale (previously called Ellisras) with his grandmother when the lion grabbed him by his throat.

The boy had severe swelling on his brain and has since been in a critical condition and was connected to a ventilator.

Doctors had previously told his parents the youngster had no more brain activity. Kristian was a learner at Louis Leipoldt Primary School in Centurion.