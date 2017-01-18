Heartbreaking videos show skeletal sun bears begging for food in squalid Indonesian zoo

WARNING: If you’re a kindhearted animal lover, this footage will upset you.

A clip of devastatingly thin sun bears in an Indonesian zoo has sparked global outrage after it was shared on social media by Scorpion Wildlife Trade Monitoring Group.

The video, shot in May last year, shows the apparently starving animals balancing on their hindlegs and begging for scraps tossed into their pen by visitors at a zoo in the Indonesian city of Bandung, Mashable reports

Another upsetting video appears to show one of the bears eating its own faeces.

The organisation, which has reportedly been monitoring the apparently ill-treated animals at the zoo since last year, posted new photos of the bears on 8 January. In the heartbreaking pictures a bear appears to be howling behind the bars of its cage.

“The bears are kept in a concrete cage with no grass. [There’s] nothing natural, it’s all very cruel,” Marison Gucianoa, a senior investigator at the Scorpion Foundation, told Mashable.

“[It’s] one of the worst zoos in all of Indonesia. Maybe it would be best if this place was closed down now before more animals die a painful and avoidable death.”

Gunung Gea, the director of Scorpion, told Daily Mail Australia: “When my team visited the zoo last week there was no grass or live trees on the floor of their cage.

“We saw a sun bear eating its own dung but when we contacted the zoo’s officers they told us the bear was medicated and we weren’t allowed to see it.”

Last year, the very same zoo came under fire after heart-rending images emerged of an ailing, chained-up elephant ‘crying’ in her squalid cage.

After seeing recent footage of the bears, several petitions have been launched online to have the zoo shut down.

Appalled visitors to the zoo have also left comments on its TripAdvisor page.

“Please don’t give your money to this facility. The animals are dying of neglect. They’re fed only on food donations, and when there are no donations they starve,” a visitor from New York wrote.

Another, from London, commented, “I couldn’t believe how disgusting and unclean this place was.

“The animals are poorly maintained, underfed and generally ignored by who[ever] it is who owns this God-forsaken place. Please don’t visit or support this evil zoo.”

Bandung Zoo has refused to comment.