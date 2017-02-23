Heartrending George Michael tribute leaves stars in tears – watch the video

Tears flowed at the Brits Awards in London last night when stars honoured legendary British singer, George Michael.

Andrew Ridgely, George Michael’s former Wham! bandmate, was joined by Pepsi and Shirlie, the band’s former backup singers, on stage to deliver a moving and heartfelt tribute to the star who died over Christmas.



“On Christmas Day 2016, the greatest singer-songwriter of his generation, an icon of his era, and my beloved friend, George Michael was lost,” he said.

“A supernova in a firmament of shining stars had been extinguished and it felt like the sky had fallen in. It started out ordinarily enough. In 1975 we were two boys who happened to share a mutual sense of humor, a love of life-affirming music, the artists and record it gave birth to, and a shared sense that we understood it.”

“We always knew George was destined to become a star in his own right,” added Pepsi. “His voice was stunning, pitch-perfect, and his performances spell-binding. George, Andrew, and Shirlie changed my life by choosing me to join Wham!”



Shirlie, who at one point broke down crying, added: “Anyone who asked for George’s help eventually got it … George was like a brother to me and I always be so proud of his incredible achievements.”

She added that special mention should be made of his charity work, much of went by largely unnoticed until his death.

“His generosity gifted so many people a chance to improve their lives.”

Afterwards Coldplay’s Chris Martin gave a moving rendition of George’s A Different Corner which was combined with a video of George singing giving the impression of a duet. Another late singer, Prince, also appeared on screen.

