Her parents refused to buy her a horse – so she did the next best thing
Who needs a horse?
Certainly not Hannah Simpson, an eighteen-year-old girl from New Zealand.
After her parents refused to buy her an expensive horse seven years ago, the farm worker concocted an ingenious plan: she jumped on a dairy cow.
The next thing she knew she was riding around on Lilac, a Swiss Brown cow, like the girls do on ranches in American movies.
“Lilac was only six months then and I was just a midget. It was a dare from my brother to jump on and she seemed okay with it so we kept going.
“Before then I’d only ridden a pony twice, and a sheep,” Hannah says of the first time she mounted her beloved cow on the outskirts of Invercargill, a South Island town in New Zealand.
The experience wasn’t as jumpy as she would have imagined and she was surprised when Lilac didn’t buck her off.
“It’s kind of like a horse, I guess, except she’s slow and it’s a slightly different motion,” she recalls.
In the past seven years Hannah and Lilac trotting around have become a daily sight in the countryside and recently Lilac has even taken to jumping — with a lot of nudging from Hannah.
“She is a cow and I can’t expect her to ride like a horse. Without a bit of prodding she wouldn’t really do anything, she has a very chilled-out nature.”
Even after Hannah’s dream came true and she got a horse two years ago, she still prefers her rides with Lilac.
“She is more special than a horse, more rare.”
