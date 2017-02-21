How do these Black Panther actors match up to their comic counter parts?

Finally — a superhero film with 90% African-American core cast.

Marvel’s upcoming superhero blockbuster Black Panther is set to make history when it releases in 2018, and it stars one of SA’s own.

Local playwright and actor John Kani (73) will reprise the role of King T’Chaka, father of the Black Panther, having played the royal in Captain America: Civil War.

Playing his son and the Panther, who was first made famous in Marvel’s famous comic-book universe, is Chadwick Boseman.

But how do the other stars compare to their comic counterparts? Here’s a look:

John Kani as King T’Chaka

King T’Chaka was the Black Panther in his youth, and now the ruler of Wakanda.

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/ Black Panther

T’Challa is son of king T’Chaka and the greatest warrior in Wakanda, who eventually becomes the Black Panther.

Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger

Erik Killmonger is a hero in Wakanda and becomes the sworn enemy of T’Challa.

Forest Whitaker as Zuri

Zuni is a wise elderly Warrior of Wakanda and a close friend to T’chaka. He becomes one of T’Challa’s trusty advisers.

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

At age 14, Nakia grew up in the Royal Palace of Wakanda after becoming part of the order of women known as the Dora Milaje. As part of the order, Nakia forms part of the king’s most skilful bodyguards.

Winston Duke as M’Baku/Man Ape

M’baku is the second greatest warrior of Wakanda and fought beside the Black Panther before plotting to takeover the throne. He gains his powers by bathing in the blood of the white gorilla and eating its flesh.



Danai Gurira as Okoye

A fierce warrior, Okoye is also part of the Dora Milage and is Nakia’s friend and partner.

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Ramonda is the queen of Wakanda, wife of T’Chaka and step mother to T’Challa. According to Marvel Wikia, she married king T’Chaka after the death of his wife N’yami who died giving birth to T’Challa.



Sources: Zalebs, The Huffington Post, Marvel Cinematic Universe