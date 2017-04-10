Husband ‘jumps’ from ship after renewing vows on romantic cruise

Officials are searching for a husband after he reportedly “jumped” from the ninth deck of a cruise ship while on holiday with his wife.

According to a Carnival Cruise Line spokesman, Reco Scott (32) went overboard in the early hours of Friday morning at around 4.53 am.

Scott and his wife, Angelijica, were on holiday after renewing their wedding vows. They’d been married for a year.

The cruiser was travelling from Port Canaveral in Florida in the US and was approximately 16 km northwest of the Berry Islands in the Caribbean Sea.

After his alleged jump, a helicopter and boat were sent out in search of Scott, who’s from Decatur in Georgia. But by Saturday there was still no trace of him.

It’s unknown what caused him to jump.

“The missing guest’s family has been notified and our care team is providing support,” said the spokesperson for the ship.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sources: metro.co.uk, dailystar.co.uk, mirror.co.uk