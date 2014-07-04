‘I found him dead’: George Michael’s partner relives the devastating moment he found the star’s body

“It’s a Christmas I’ll never forget”.

George Michael’s partner was the one who found the singer’s body, according to a heartrending tweet posted earlier today.

London-based hair stylist Fadi Fawaz allegedly discovered the 53-year-old’s lifeless body in bed in his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

“ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” Fadi wrote on Twitter.

“I will never stop missing you xx ”

Read more: George Michael dead at 53



The pair have been together since 2012, MailOnline reports.



ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

The Wham! frontman “passed away peacefully”, in his sleep at home on 25 December, his publicist confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the statement reads.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

According to the BBC, Thames Valley Police confirmed South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 on Sunday.

“Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

The Faith singer is believed to have died of heart failure.

Grammy Award winner George found fame in the ‘80s with pop group Wham, before embarking on a successful solo career.

Twitter tributes have been pouring in, with Duran Duran’s account posting: “2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael’s family.”