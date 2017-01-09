In pictures: Black Coffee and Enhle’s star-studded Sun City wedding

Anyone who’s anyone was there!

From media mogul Khanyi Dhlomo, to Sports and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula, local celebs and politicians alike descended on Sun City this weekend to celebrate the matrimony of Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

The two – who have two boys together – had their traditional wedding back in 2011, taking their time to plan their glitzy and glamorous white wedding – coordinated by wedding planner and actress Sophie Ndaba.

The bride glowed in a Gert Johan Coetzee dress with hubby looked dapper in a navy cream and navy blue suit.

While the couple has not posted any pictures of their nuptials on social media, guests went wild with pictures and videos of the power couple saying their ‘I dos’

Here are some of our faves:

