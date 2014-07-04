IN PICTURES: Bridges and roads washed away after Kruger dam bursts

The Sabie River in the Kruger National Park overflowed its banks this past weekend.

Several roads and bridges were washed away when the damn wall burst.

The H1/2 road between Tshokwane and Skukuza is still closed because the bridge between the two camps has washed away.

“Please note that this part of the road will remain closed for at least two weeks whilst a detour is created,” said William Mabasa, SanParks head of communication, in a statement.

The only route to Satara is now over a low water bridge at Lower Sabie. The bridge is currently still under water but is expected to be opened shortly.

The damage to the roads inside the park was caused when a dam in the Sabie River burst on Saturday, causing a large amount of water to flow downstream.



@TrafficSA most roads closed in kruger national park due to floodings. pic.twitter.com/9oBBTNUaIo — Edward themba (@EdwardthembaSa) March 5, 2017

The Kruger National Park is still open to visitors.