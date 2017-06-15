IN PICTURES: Chaos in Joburg as taxis block major roads

Commuters were caught up in hours-long traffic jams as a massive taxi strike brought parts of Johannesburg to a halt on Thursday morning.

The #TaxiStrike blocked the N1, N3 and N12. The blockade prevented bus drivers getting to work‚ also affecting commuters using the Gautrain.

Traffic authorities have urged motorists to be patient as the planned taxi protest makes its way through national roads in Gauteng.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24, taxi drivers hijacked trucks to block the Allendale offramp.

“This started at around 3am. I cannot confirm any injuries. I can confirm taxi drivers hijacked trucks to block the freeway at Allendale off ramp.”

Minnaar said the taxi drivers were making their way to the SA Taxi finance offices and it is in fact a legal gathering.



Taxi drivers block major roads in JHB. Have you been affected by the #TaxiStrike? https://t.co/qJkrTGSJfw pic.twitter.com/fTELvHTrMq — SA Breaking News (@SABreakingNews) June 15, 2017



In Pictures: Some motorists driving facing oncoming traffic on the R80 Mabopane Highway #sabcnews #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/SvrmgAR1Oe — Tshepiso Moche (@tshepimoche) June 15, 2017



This is what Allandale looks like at 3h30am #TaxiStrike stay home if you can @Powerfm987 pic.twitter.com/hGJU9oIAk4 — Sebenzile Nkambule (@SebeNkambule) June 15, 2017



101648: Protesting N1 Northbound before Golden Highway I/C. All lanes closed. Slow moving traffic pic.twitter.com/cZoVxZvRMv — ITRAFFIC (GP) (@itrafficgp) June 15, 2017



Right on the frontline of the #TaxiStrike on the N4 Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/7NUf38D8CL — Supernova Magazine (@KidsSupernova) June 15, 2017

According to Timeslive, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urged parents to keep their children home for their own safety.

“For the sake of the safety of the children the Department believes that all precautionary measures should be taken to keep our children safe‚” the department said in a statement.

The protest is expected to be over by 15:00 on Thursday.

Additional sources: News24 Wire. TimesLive.