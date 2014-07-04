IN PICTURES: Floods hit Free State

The streets of Ficksburg turned into small brown churning rivers after heavy rains hit the area today.

Despite the fact that mild thunderstorms and rain was predicted for late on Thursday, this cold front arrived early.

It is still unknown whether any damage was caused, but the rain is expected to have brought much-welcome relief to the drought-stricken area.

Residents took to social media to share these photos:

The South African Weather Service issued a warning of severe thunderstorms for Gauteng, the south-western parts of Limpopo, the western parts of Mpumalanga, eastern parts of the North-West and the central parts of the Free State on 6 April.