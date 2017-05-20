IN PICTURES: Men march against women abuse in Pretoria

Thousands of men and women gathered in Pretoria on Saturday to march against the recent spate of violence against women.

The #NotInMyName march follows national uproar over the recent rape and killing of young women in South Africa.

Following reports on the death of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena — who was allegedly killed and burned beyond recognition by her boyfriend, a pregnant woman being raped and two other women being killed in Johannesburg, men decided to take a stand.

Many posted selfies of themselves at the march, while others, who were standing in solidarity, posted pictures of their hands with the writing “Stop killing our sisters”.

#NotInMyName Stop killing WOMEN, protect WOMEN, Respect WOMEN – not because they’re your sisters, or mothers but because they are people! pic.twitter.com/McWufDzafY — ZamoR👑 (@ZeeSib) May 20, 2017

A lady in white — who was symbolic of all South African women who are being abused, led the march from Church Street to the Union buildings, where different organizations, rape survivors, and men took turns addressing the crowd.

We want our daughters to be born into a world where they will not easily fall victims to abuse#MenAreTrash#NotInMyName pic.twitter.com/tw7oym1zql — Dr Naks (@Tshi_nucks) May 20, 2017









Instead of tweeting “Not All Men Are Trash” they took action, standing together and marching against women abuse 🙌🏽 #NotInMyName pic.twitter.com/qnfoaMOrZH — Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) May 20, 2017

