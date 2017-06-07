Incredible photos and clips show the effects of Cape Town’s ‘monster storm’ – so far

Cape Town is in the thick of one of the worst storms it’s had in 40 years.



While the rain was certainly welcome in the drought-stricken region, the gale-force winds, thunder and lightning wreaked havoc over the Mother City and surrounds, uprooting trees, overturning cars and tearing roofs off houses.

Cape residents took to social media to share photos and clips of the storm — which authorities warn has yet to reach its peak.

The #capestorm is here. Stay tuned to CapeTalk for the latest. A post shared by CapeTalk on 567AM (@capetalkza) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Current situation at the helipad in the @vandawaterfront ☔🌩️🌧️🚁 A post shared by NAC Helicopters Cape Town (@nachelicopters) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

More pics of debris/damage after part of the roof of a building at Bergvliet High School was blown off#capestorm #CapeTownStorm @CapeTalk pic.twitter.com/xP86uR0IMZ — Craig Weeks (@CRW1023) June 7, 2017

😦😨 Too close for comfort! #CapeStorm A post shared by Rashidah Hargey 🌍South Africa (@rh_serendipity) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

Patio roof gone #capestorm A post shared by Cathy (@clck02) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

A post shared by Princess Sayang (@sashasaidin) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

This is the Cape Town CBD. Those umbrellas won't work today. Hearing #CapeStorm will get worse between 11am and 5pm. pic.twitter.com/MQHFsrga0R — Xolani Koyana (@JustKoyana) June 7, 2017

Storm is real in Cape Town #capestorm photos are coming in

Bobsway, Eersterivier…. pic.twitter.com/v3v6KXoF7L — MadamSpeaker (@ReneciaW) June 6, 2017

People in #capetown keep safe! #capestorm #seapoint #staysafe #southafrica #capetownroads A post shared by The South African (@the.south.african) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:02am PDT



You on Balfour? There are no lights on this street, a tree fell and I think that might be the issue pic.twitter.com/bvtOo0pLwK — ☇izwe (@s1zwe) June 7, 2017

And the carnage begins #capestorm #roadsblocked A post shared by Mark Tonkil (@marktonkil) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT