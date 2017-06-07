Incredible photos and clips show the effects of Cape Town’s ‘monster storm’ – so far

By Pam Magwaza on June 7, 2017

Cape Town is in the thick of one of the worst storms it’s had in 40 years.

While the rain was certainly welcome in the drought-stricken region, the gale-force winds, thunder and lightning wreaked havoc over the Mother City and surrounds, uprooting trees, overturning cars and tearing roofs off houses.

Cape residents took to social media to share photos and clips of the storm — which authorities warn has yet to reach its peak.

The #capestorm is here. Stay tuned to CapeTalk for the latest.

Current situation at the helipad in the @vandawaterfront ☔🌩️🌧️🚁

😦😨 Too close for comfort! #CapeStorm

Patio roof gone #capestorm

People in #capetown keep safe! #capestorm #seapoint #staysafe #southafrica #capetownroads

And the carnage begins #capestorm #roadsblocked

What time is it? STORM TIME! It may be windy & cold, but we're thankful for the rain👍🏾 #CapeStorm #CapeTown

