Incredible photos and clips show the effects of Cape Town’s ‘monster storm’ – so far
Byon June 7, 2017
Cape Town is in the thick of one of the worst storms it’s had in 40 years.
While the rain was certainly welcome in the drought-stricken region, the gale-force winds, thunder and lightning wreaked havoc over the Mother City and surrounds, uprooting trees, overturning cars and tearing roofs off houses.
Cape residents took to social media to share photos and clips of the storm — which authorities warn has yet to reach its peak.
More pics of debris/damage after part of the roof of a building at Bergvliet High School was blown off#capestorm #CapeTownStorm @CapeTalk pic.twitter.com/xP86uR0IMZ
— Craig Weeks (@CRW1023) June 7, 2017
Bergvliet High School building damaged by the #capestorm #capetownstorm @CapeTalk #CapeTown #craigweeks pic.twitter.com/yXy1vw0GS0
— Craig Weeks (@CRW1023) June 7, 2017
#capestorm trees down all over. pic.twitter.com/sEgpf9H2W0
— Johan Malherbe (@MalherbeJohan) June 7, 2017
This is the Cape Town CBD. Those umbrellas won't work today. Hearing #CapeStorm will get worse between 11am and 5pm. pic.twitter.com/MQHFsrga0R
— Xolani Koyana (@JustKoyana) June 7, 2017
Storm is real in Cape Town #capestorm photos are coming in
Bobsway, Eersterivier…. pic.twitter.com/v3v6KXoF7L
— MadamSpeaker (@ReneciaW) June 6, 2017
You on Balfour? There are no lights on this street, a tree fell and I think that might be the issue pic.twitter.com/bvtOo0pLwK
— ☇izwe (@s1zwe) June 7, 2017
This is Samora Machel (near M. Plain) roads flooded and at least 2 stormwater drains overflowing. Apparently worst of #CapeStorm yet to come pic.twitter.com/QKQKI31BlV
— Xolani Koyana (@JustKoyana) June 7, 2017