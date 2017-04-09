Infamous sex-tape prison warden commits suicide

The prison warden who six years ago made a video of him and a policewoman having sex has died.

Both of them were on shift and wearing their uniforms. After the video spread online like wildfire, Paul Zwane was revealed as “Otto”.

Ofentse Morwane spokesperson for the Gauteng Correctional Services revealed on 5 April that Zwane was found dead in his single cell in a Johannesburg prison.

Zwane apparently hung himself with a shoelace a day before he was supposed to be sentenced.

He was taken into custody on March 31 after being found guilty of kidnapping and rape. According to reports his victim was a minor who he had repeatedly raped and assaulted.

A family member of the victim said that he had preyed on the girl. “When the community found her she had already been raped on various occasions,” claims the family member.

Zwane worked for the Department of Correctional Services for 15 years before he was fired on 30 August 2011. He was supposed to be accompanying an inmate to Leratong Hospital in Kagiso when he was filmed having sex with the policewoman. The police woman was also fired.

When the video did the rounds a few years ago Zwane said that he’d gotten a cell phone in hand and decided to share the video on social media.

Sources: news24.com, livemonitor.co.za, sowetanlive.co.za, sundayworld.co.za