Hope for Holly the hermaphrodite dog after being turned down countless times
Byon March 9, 2017
Holly may have finally found a home after apparently being turned down time and time again by potential adopters because she is a hermaphrodite dog.
The eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who has both female and male reproductive organs, will meet her prospective new owners this Friday after a public appeal by the RSPCA Coventry and Nuneaton dogs’ home in the UK.
