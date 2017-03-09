Hope for Holly the hermaphrodite dog after being turned down countless times

Holly may have finally found a home after apparently being turned down time and time again by potential adopters because she is a hermaphrodite dog.

The eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who has both female and male reproductive organs, will meet her prospective new owners this Friday after a public appeal by the RSPCA Coventry and Nuneaton dogs’ home in the UK.

