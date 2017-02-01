Is it all over for Bonang and AKA?

In a shock announcement to his Twitter account, rapper AKA told the world that he and his radio and TV personality girlfriend Bonang Matheba had called it quits.



Sad to announce that myself & @bonang_m have broken up. We tried guys. 🙏🏽 — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 17, 2017

AKA, real name is Kiernan Forbers, and the TV and radio personality have been dating for over a year.

Their alleged break up certainly came as a shock as the two are currently in Cape Town together — and Bonang’s voice can clearly be heard in the rapper’s recent Insta-stories.

But this is not the first “break up” for the pair. Last year, the rumour mill went into overdrive after the couple deleted the pictures of one another off their relevant Instagram accounts.

But when YOU spoke to the pair in an exclusive interview, they seemed more in love than ever. AKA explained that they are just a normal couple like any other.

“People need to understand that we are normal people, right and we fight sometimes and just because we are celebrities it doesn’t mean that we don’t have disagreements or arguments and it’s not like the first boyfriend and girlfriend to ever have a squabble and get into an argument and say, ‘oh, f*** you, I’m deleting your pictures”, it was that simple,” he then said.

Here’s to hoping that this is not the end for the power couple.