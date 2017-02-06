‘It’s just love’: 7de Laan actor on THAT kiss – and the backlash

“At the end of the day it’s all about love. And that is fine,” says Anru de Villiers, the handsome actor who made waves after a very special kiss on popular soapie 7de Laan last week.

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ARNU DE VILLIERS (@arnu_de_villiers) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Viewers were left with their jaws on the floor when Logan (Simon Tuit) kissed his boyfriend, Divan (played by Anru), in front of everyone in Oppiekoffie, during Thursday night’s episode.

Divan and Logan’s tender moment is the first ever gay kiss in the history of the show.

Read more: First gay kiss on 7de Laan causes fan frenzy

On Monday morning Anru (27) responded to the unbelievable reaction the kiss has caused for the first time.

“Last night as I scrolled FB and once again came across The Kiss, I thought ‘heck, why only me – how cool will it be if everyone can kiss and post a photo of their love’,” he said on his Facebook page. “Be it straight, gay, bi, interracial, whatever!”

“Let’s rather stand together and show the world that this is not only happening in soaps, but in real life – Just LOVE.”

The model from Johannesburg admits that at first he was skeptical when he heard that his character was going to be kissing another man in the soapie.

“I knew it was going to cause an uproar,” he told YOU. “But I also knew that it would resonate with people; it’s going to mean something to someone. That was how I knew I would accept the role.”

Rehearsing the scene was uncomfortable, admits Anru. Initially it was also difficult to “get into the character”. To make matters worse it was his first day on set and also the first time he was meeting Simon.

“When I saw it afterwards I thought: Wow! That’s me! It was quite intense, but I knew that I’d done my job.”

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ARNU DE VILLIERS (@arnu_de_villiers) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

After the episode aired, many viewers reacted angrily and called the scene “disgusting”.

But Anru thinks those reactions are unnecessary. “We live in a time where everyone knows what it means to be gay, the difference is that seeing it on TV puts it in your face.”

He’s not too bothered with the negative comments anyway, he reveals. “It’s a matter that’s being discussed the world over. People are people. Love is love, and that’s fine.”

“Raise your children properly so that they’re aware, because one day it might be your child that turns out to be gay and they may not know how to tell you.”