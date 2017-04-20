It’s unofficial international ‘Weed Day’ – but read this before you light up

In case you didn’t know, today is international ‘unofficial’, official weed celebration day.

April 20, or 4/20, is known as “Weed Day” because the date corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana, CNN reports. The idea is that, to celebrate the event, dagga enthusiasts should light up at 4.20 pm (see what they did there?).

Feel inclined to mark the occasion with a smoke?

Here is what you need to know about where South Africa stands with legalising dagga:

The Western Cape High Court recently ruled that the right to privacy enshrined in section 14 (a) of the Constitution allows for the use, possession and cultivation of dagga in a person’s home. In other words, they ruled in favour of making it legal for South Africans to have, grow or use dagga in the privacy of their homes.

But — and here’s the rub — the judgement still needs to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court. So right now, dagga is still illegal.

