J Lo’s twins hog the limelight at TV debut!

Jennifer Lopez was eclipsed by her own twins during their guest appearance on The Ellen Degeneres show.

All eyes were on on Emme and Max, whose father is singer Marc Anthony, who had two very different reactions in front of the camera. Emme sat smiling on her mom’s lap while Max appeared a bit more shy, at one stage hiding behind the couch.

“This is my little Emme. We call her LuLu,” Jennifer (47), who stars in the TV series Shades of Blue, explained. “Emme and I got dressed alike today. She’s my mini-me.”

She also revealed that her son is usually a “bit bossy” and this was the “quietest he’s been in nine years.”

She went on to reveal that her kids both own a cellphone and text her sister – their Aunt Lynda, a veteran TV journalist – and cousin Lucie (8), who lives in New York.



She also opened up about how she met current boyfriend, retired baseball star, Alex Rodriguez, saying that it was very ordinary. “It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by. Afterwards I went outside and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder.

” He responded with a “Hi Jennifer”. She says he later texted her to go out to dinner. “I said, ‘OK”. And the rest is history!

Asked if the two “had a sleepover” after their first date, the sexy star wagged her finger before quipping, “Mama don’t sleep over on the first date!”

