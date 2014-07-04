Jason Derulo refuses to reveal the identity of his secret girlfriend

Jason Derulo has a secret girlfriend and is determined not to reveal her identity.

The 27-year-old singer has had a string of celebrity relationships, with stars including American Idol beauty Jordin Sparks and model Daphne Joy.

But embarking on the new romance, Jason is attempting to do things differently this time – starting with concealing the woman’s identity.

“I’m not single. I’m keeping it on the low. I’ve been trying to,” he told the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six. “I’m trying to do it different [SIC] this time because every other time, it didn’t work.”

Despite being in a relationship, Jason’s female fans are still trying their luck in wooing the singer. The Ridin’ Solo star rarely goes a day without getting an X-rated text from wannabe girlfriends, who are constantly thinking of new ways to try and impress him.

“I get all kinds of girls busting it wide open… doing things, playing with things,” he smiled. “They’re doing videos where there’s like one thing moving and then the rest of the video is a still [SIC]. It’s 2017. New s**t is on the horizon.”

Jason had previously hoped his relationship with Jordin would go the distance, and it was rumoured he popped the question to the singer following a lengthy relationship. The pair split in 2014, and Jason added to the outlet that it was the couple’s busy work schedules that eventually took their toll on the romance.

“It may have weighed more on her than it did on me. She was in a frustrated space a lot,” he said. “Every relationship has ups and downs and when you stop having more good times than bad times, it’s time to call it quits.”

After his split from Jordin, Jason dated 50 Cent’s ex Daphne for seven months, before that pairing also came to an end. While he’s keeping quiet about his new love’s identity, one person that can be ruled out is his Swalla collaborator Nicki Minaj.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t attracted to the Anaconda star,though, with Jason admitting: “I think Nicki is beautiful, super talented, all the above. I would date her if I wasn’t involved.”

