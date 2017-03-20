Joel Stransky seriously injured after mountain biking horror crash

Rugby legend Joel Stransky suffered major injuries after crashing out of the prologue stage of the Absa Cape Epic on Sunday.

The sportsman took to Twitter after the crash during the gruelling mountain biking race, tweeting, “Hi All‚ thanks for good wishes. Had a nasty fall‚ bad face cuts‚ broken rib & punctured lung! need plastic surgery to restore good looks!”



Arrive Alive tweeted a photo of the 95 Bok hero’s bloodied face before Joel was rushed to hospital for treatment.

This would have been the avid mountain biker’s 8th time competing in the Cape Epic.

On Monday, Joel updated fans after an operation.

“Am completely overwhelmed at support & well wishes from all over world!” he shared on Twitter.

“Thank you! Surgery went well, lung on mend, almost pretty again! 😂😂

The Absa Cape Epic started this weekend at Meerendal Wine Estate‚ outside Cape Town.

Sources: Sport24, Timeslive