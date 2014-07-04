Just like mom! Harper Beckham already super stylish

Harper Beckham is just like her fashion designer mother Victoria when it comes to clothes.

The five-year old mini style icon, the youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham, is often snapped out and about with her famous folks. She’s even graced the front row at New York Fashion Week, sitting front and centre at numerous shows put on by her mum.

With a designer for a mother and three older brothers, Harper already has a flair for mixing up her wardrobe.

“Oh, let me tell you! She’s very feminine. She loves to wear pretty dresses, pretty skirts, but she has got three older brothers, so she is a little bit of a tomboy as well. So you know she is tough. She is a really strong little girl,” Victoria smiled to InStyle.co.uk.

Victoria and David’s boys, Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, and 11-year-old Cruz, also already have their style sorted. Like former soccer ace David, the trio rock laid back pieces like beanie hats, jeans and T-shirts, but also scrub up well in tailored suits and high-end accessories.

When it comes to sharing style advice with her kids, Victoria tells them: “To be individual. They all have their own style, and they all like different things. They pay attention to what they wear. When I took her (Harper) to get her little outfit, you know she likes to walk around in it checking herself out in the mirror.”

Victoria also likes to look in unusual places for inspiration in putting together her own ensembles. And husband David’s closet is always one of her first port of calls.

“I steal so much of his stuff,” she laughed. “He was away the other day and I phoned him and said, ‘I’ve just found these trousers in your wardrobe, is it OK if I take them and sort of tweak them a little bit?’ I love wearing his clothes.”

© Cover Media