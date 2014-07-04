Kathy Hilton: ‘I was wrong to tweet about Jennifer Aniston pregnancy’

Paris Hilton’s mum has taken back a tweet she sent out about a possibly pregnant Jennifer Aniston, confessing she made “a big mistake”.

Kathy Hilton sparked fresh speculation that the Friends star is expecting after tweeting about the actress’ look at the Oscars last month.

Kathy insisted the “beautiful” former Friends star is “100/percent” pregnant and expecting a baby girl after watching her at the Academy Awards on 26 February, but now she’s not so sure.

Caught leaving Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, she told TMZ, “I made a big mistake.”

And stepping into a car with sisters Kim and Kyle Richards and Kris Jenner after a 58th birthday dinner, she added, “It shows you that you shouldn’t talk before (getting the facts).”

Sister Kyle, a regular on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recently told Access Hollywood Live Hilton is a bit of a baby whisperer when it comes to pregnancy perception.

“My sister told me I was pregnant with (my daughter) Portia before I actually was.”

But Kyle insists Kathy should have kept her thoughts to herself.

“My sister doesn’t get how Twitter works,” she added. “She’ll tweet, ‘Can someone tell Kyle to call me?’ – like it’s an answering service… I’ll go, ‘Kathy, you don’t understand, you can’t tweet these things!’ It was just like a women’s intuition thing… She doesn’t even know Jennifer Aniston.”

The Friends star, who is childless, has grown tired of speculation about her baby plans and photos that suggest she may be pregnant.

She hit headlines in July when she wrote an impassioned op-ed for the Huffington Post criticising the objectification of women in the media, after news outlets ran stories suggesting she was pregnant after she was pictured with what looked like a baby belly.

She also lambasted aggressive tabloid editors and online gossips who are always chasing a scoop about her: “I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism’, the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news’,” she scolded. “Every day my husband (Justin Theroux) and I are harassed by dozens of aggressive photographers staked outside our home who will go to shocking lengths to obtain any kind of photo, even if it means endangering us or the unlucky pedestrians who happen to be nearby.”

