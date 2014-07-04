Katy Perry breaks silence on Orlando Bloom split

Singer Katy Perry has slammed gossipmongers for suggesting she and ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom have split on bad terms.

Representatives for the Roar hitmaker and the Lord of the Rings actor have confirmed the former couple has called time on the romance, noting in a statement the stars have decided to take “respectful, loving space” from each other.

Addressing the matter in public for the first time, Katy, 32, took to Twitter on Thursday to tell fans she and Orlando, 40, remain good friends, despite rumours to the contrary.

The singer tweeted: “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

She signed off the message with an emoji of a smiley face blowing a kiss.

The superstars definitely appear to be pals after the break-up – they were spotted socialising at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party on Sunday night (26Feb17).

While they were together, both Katy and Orlando had nothing but good things to say about each other, with the singer noting he had helped her tremendously with her charity efforts.

“He’s been a UNICEF ambassador for over 10 years and I’ve only been (for) a few years, so he’s kind of shown me some of the ropes,” smiled Katy at UNICEF’s 70th Anniversary Event in December. “Everyone is a teacher in a relationship, that’s how I see it now, (and) we’ve taught each other a lot.”

Orlando also waxed lyrical about her at the bash, telling Entertainment Tonight: “She’s amazing, you know, I’m super proud of the work that she does. She’s a voice that speaks to so many and it’s remarkable to see her champion this cause, (and) it’s amazing that we happen to do this together.”

Katy and Orlando began dating after hitting it off at a Golden Globe Awards party in January, 2016.

