Kim Jong-nam killed by ‘weapon of mass destruction’

Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader, was killed by a VX nerve agent.

A post shared by Harris_Toshizo (@hizo_maru) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:52am PST

The half-brother of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il, who once produced a fake passport to enter Japan so that he could visit Tokyo Disneyland, has been killed by a highly toxic ‘VX nerve agent’ according to Malaysian post-mortem reports.

After being approached by two women in the Kuala Lampur airport last week, Jong-nam was attacked, with the women wiping the deadly chemical on his face with their bare hands. The two women, one Vietnamese and one Indonesian, claimed they thought the act was part of a TV show prank.

However, national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar dismissed their claims as lies, according to The New York Post.

“Yes, of course they knew,” he said when asked about their intention to kill.

“I think you have seen the video, right? The lady was moving away with her hands towards the bathroom,” Bakar added. “She was very aware that it was toxic and that she needed to wash her hands.”

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:46am PST

The VX nerve agent is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations chemical Weapons Convention, BBC reports.

One of the most lethal chemical substances ever made, it is classified as a weapon of mass destruction. The agent is can be absorbed through the skin, eyes or inhaled as a gas.

South Korean and U.S. officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong-nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under Beijing’s protection.

The North Korean government have aggressively denied the claims, saying that Malaysia’s insistence on performing the post-mortem examination of the body had ‘sinister’ and purposes.

Sources: Mirror, The New York post, BBC, The Wall Street Journal