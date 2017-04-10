Kwesta’s bride-to-be shares loved-up pics from beautiful umembeso ceremony

One of South Africa’s most eligible rappers is officially off the market!

Kwesta broke hearts across the country when pictures of his ‘umembeso’ ceremony with his long-time girlfriend and mother of his child, Yolanda Mvelase, were posted on Instagram for all to see.

The traditional ceremony is the next step towards marriage after paying lobolo. During the ceremony, the groom will send gifts to the bride’s family and their engagement is celebrated during the build-up to the wedding day.

Radiant Yolanda shared a series of photos from the special day.

“To the father of my child, my partner, my best friend & my husband,” she captioned a photo of her husband-to-be, whose real name is Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi.

“You are one in a million. Thank you for choosing me, thank you for bringing together our families, thank you for being the greatest dad ever, thank you for being so loving. I love you homie, let’s do this forever thing.”

Here are some of our favourite snaps from the beautiful day:

Kwesta with his beautiful fiance, in matching outfits to boot



A post shared by Y O L A N D A M V E L A S E (@yonessalvv) on Apr 9, 2017

Singer Kyle Deutsch in the background, there to support his friend Kwesta



A post shared by Y O L A N D A M V E L A S E (@yonessalvv) on Apr 9, 2017

Kwesta and his family enter Yolanda’s family home in song



A post shared by Y O L A N D A M V E L A S E (@yonessalvv) on Apr 9, 2017

Yolanda with her parents and husband-to-be

My lovely parents. I can't even begin to express my gratitude because I just get so emotional. You pulled it off. You know what it took but nonetheless you gave me everything and more. Thank you Bra V & Dj Bulza. I love you ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Y O L A N D A M V E L A S E (@yonessalvv) on Apr 9, 2017

Kwesta with his daughter