Kylie Jenner: ‘Blac Chyna trashed my house’

Kylie Jenner has claimed Blac Chyna trashed one of her homes after a furious row with Rob Kardashian.

The 19-year-old reality star made the comments on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and revealed she could not support her half-brother’s unhealthy relationship.

“My mom (Kris Jenner) calls me and apparently Chyna threw something at my television,” Kylie said. “It’s a little disrespectful and I wouldn’t do that to someone else’s home.

“It’s really hard to support a relationship that’s really unhealthy,” she continued. “I wish they would both stop this roller coaster ride.”

Rob and Chyna have been on and off since they got together in January last year. They welcomed daughter Dream in November, but the couple were troubled by a series of heated rows.

It was during one of these explosive arguments back in December that Kylie’s home was damaged, after Chyna decided to pack up her belongings and left Rob, taking their baby daughter with her.

Rob documented the aftermath of the fight on Snapchat, tearfully showing fans his empty home and trading insults with Chyna on social media.

Word of the fight quickly spread to other members of the family, and sister Kim Kardashian got involved.

“Rob started Snapchatting his thoughts and his feelings, and that’s really not like him,” she said during Sunday’s episode. Turning up at her brother’s home, she confronted him over his emotional outburst.

“I wanted people to know that I’m hurt, that this is f***ed up,” Rob told her. “The fact that she said, ‘Okay if he doesn’t have his s**t together in a year, I’m going to drop him,’ like, Who are you to say (that)? How much do you guys want to bet – I’ll bet money that she does not come back to me.”

“We think it’s really a toxic relationship and we want you to focus on being a good dad and on yourself…” Kim told her 30-year-old brother.

Rob and Chyna split, seemingly for good, in February, but reconciled in a racy Snapchat video earlier this month.

