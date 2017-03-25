Little boy finds dog with the same skin disease as him

Attending nursery school every day became a nightmare for him when, as a result of a skin disease, white patches started developing around his eyes.



But Carter Blanchard (8) from Searcy, Arkansas, is ready to face life head-on, after discovering a dog who suffers from the same skin condition as he, once again proving that dogs truly are man’s best friend.

Carter and Rowdy both suffer from vitiligo – a skin condition caused by a lack of melanin. This causes pale patches to appear on the skin.

“I used to pick Carter up from school and first grade, and the first thing he would say is that he hates his face and hates his skin,” Carter’s mother, Stephanie Adcock, told KATU.com.

While scrolling through Facebook one day, Stephanie came across pictures of Rowdy and shared them with Carter.

“I read that Rowdy had vitiligo, and I was blown away. When I showed Carter, he was so excited to see a dog that was famous for his vitiligo.”

They decided to reach out to Rowdy’s owner, Niki Umbenhower, who lives across the country from Carter in Canby, Oregan. Nikki responded without hesitation and a long-distance friendship was formed.

KATU viewers were so moved by the story they donated money to transport the little boy and his mother to Canby and Carter finally met his furry best mate.

Explaining the meeting to ABC News, Stephanie said: “When we walked in, I didn’t feel like we were walking in for the very first time. They were family already. You could tell Rowdy knew something was going on and felt the energy of the room.”

Stephanie said the entire experience left her incredibly emotional and knowing her son has his confidence back is a gift in itself.

“It couldn’t be any other person that made him feel better. It had to be Rowdy. It had to be a dog.”

Unfortunately, Rowdy suffered a seizure recently and doctors are still trying to determine the cause. However, once again the public have rallied together and a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his medical expenses.

