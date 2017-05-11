Ready to pop! DJ Fix is positively radiant in adorable snaps from her baby shower

Everyone is waiting with bated breath for the little bundle of joy to make his appearance — especially mom-to-be, DJ Fix!

5FM DJ Fikile Moeti is expecting a son with her hubby of four months, Orrock Robertsen.

The glowing star took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“I am very blessed to have had a good pregnancy and truly salute 🥂 all mothers out there,” she wrote. ‘It’s such a privilege to officially become a mother!Namaste Ps: baby fix still comfortably baking in the oven with no intention of leaving.”

This weekend, close friends and family of the pair got together to host a baby shower to celebrate the tot’s imminet arrival.

Here’s a look at pics from the big day:

Enroute to baby shower A post shared by Fixsacious (@fixsacious) on May 6, 2017 at 3:58am PDT





#babyshowerpower A post shared by Fixsacious (@fixsacious) on May 7, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

My outfit for the next two months A post shared by Fixsacious (@fixsacious) on May 8, 2017 at 10:57am PDT





Walking into my baby shower like I just arrived on The Ellen Show A post shared by Fixsacious (@fixsacious) on May 10, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

Getting a gift from this young G #BabyCousinLove #LittleZipho #Fam A post shared by Fixsacious (@fixsacious) on May 10, 2017 at 1:10am PDT



