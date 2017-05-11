Ready to pop! DJ Fix is positively radiant in adorable snaps from her baby shower

By Shanaaz Prince on May 11, 2017
5FM DJ and soon to be mom, Dj Fix was all smiles at a baby shower thrown for her by family and friends at the weekend. PHOTO: Facebook

Everyone is waiting with bated breath for the little bundle of joy to make his appearance — especially mom-to-be, DJ Fix!

5FM DJ Fikile Moeti is expecting a son with her hubby of four months, Orrock Robertsen.

The glowing star took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“I am very blessed to have had a good pregnancy and truly salute 🥂 all mothers out there,” she wrote. ‘It’s such a privilege to officially become a mother!Namaste Ps: baby fix still comfortably baking in the oven with no intention of leaving.”

This weekend, close friends and family of the pair got together to host a baby shower to celebrate the tot’s imminet arrival.

Here’s a look at pics from the big day:

There were plenty of yummy treats, including a dreamcatcher cake and cupcakes! PHOTO: Facebook

Enroute to baby shower

#babyshowerpower

My outfit for the next two months

Walking into my baby shower like I just arrived on The Ellen Show

Getting a gift from this young G #BabyCousinLove #LittleZipho #Fam

