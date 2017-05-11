Ready to pop! DJ Fix is positively radiant in adorable snaps from her baby shower
Byon May 11, 2017
Everyone is waiting with bated breath for the little bundle of joy to make his appearance — especially mom-to-be, DJ Fix!
5FM DJ Fikile Moeti is expecting a son with her hubby of four months, Orrock Robertsen.
The glowing star took to Instagram to share her excitement.
“I am very blessed to have had a good pregnancy and truly salute 🥂 all mothers out there,” she wrote. ‘It’s such a privilege to officially become a mother!Namaste Ps: baby fix still comfortably baking in the oven with no intention of leaving.”
This weekend, close friends and family of the pair got together to host a baby shower to celebrate the tot’s imminet arrival.
Here’s a look at pics from the big day:
A post shared by Fixsacious (@fixsacious) on
Walking into my baby shower like I just arrived on The Ellen Show
A post shared by Fixsacious (@fixsacious) on
Being pregnant has been the closest I’ve ever felt to a higher spiritual power (whatever your beliefs might be), and is truly something unexplainable. From the mind-blowing biology happening inside you to the body’s preparation and even the emotional connection/communication with your baby and body. You feel rooted in the ground and a part of nature focused with a solid purpose therefore blocking everything else out and reminding you of one goal. I am very blessed to have had a good pregnancy and truly salute 🥂 all mothers out there. It’s such a privilege to officially become a mother ! Namaste Ps: baby fix still comfortably baking in the oven with no intention of leaving
A post shared by Fixsacious (@fixsacious) on