Lucy Hale quits drinking to become ‘the best version’ of herself

Lucy Hale has quit drinking to become “the best version” of herself she can be.

The Pretty Little Liars star has been in Hollywood since the age of 15, and tried for years to fit in with the Los Angeles “it crowd”. But after finding it difficult to find her place in that circle, Lucy has now decided to give up alcohol once and for all.

“I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible,” she said an interview with Byrdie. “I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?”

The 27-year-old actress added she now has “no interest” in going out clubbing. Instead, she prefers working up a sweat by heading to a SoulCycle spin class, which she said has become her “version of a church”.

“I went through a phase that was almost like my freshman 15,” she smiled. “It’s so weird to see your weight fluctuate on a TV show. I go home, and my dad’s like, ‘You L.A. hippie with your crystals and your SoulCycle!’”

Lucy has been a fan favourite in recent years due to her role as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars. The programme is coming to an end after seven seasons later this year, and Lucy is keen to make a move onto the big screen.

“Film is what I’ve always really wanted to do. There’s nothing that I wouldn’t try,” she said.

Movie stars such as Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have found success in television shows recently, starring in HBO miniseries Big Little Lies.

And following in Reese’s footsteps would be a dream for Lucy too.

“Reese Witherspoon is one of my idols,” she gushed. “I love, love, love her.”

