Man arrested after creating a suicide game to ‘cleanse society’

“There are people – and there is biological waste; those who don’t represent any value for society. I was cleaning our society of such people.”

Those were the chilling words of a Russian man after a suicide game he created resulted in the death of at least 16 girls.

Philipp Budeikin (21) is in custody after creating Blue Whale, the game being linked to the death of more than a dozen schoolgirls.

Budeikin, who’s since confessed to inciting the deaths, told police his victims “were happy to die”.



The game involved vulnerable teenagers carrying out a series of tasks over 50 days. It included watching horror movies, waking up in the middle of the night and self-harming. On the 50th day the devoted participants were urged to take their own life.

“Budeikin very clearly knew what he had to do to get the result he wanted,” said Anton Breido, a senior member of the investigative team in Russia.

“He started in 2013 and ever since he’s polished his tactics and corrected his mistakes. Philipp and his aides at first attracted children into VK (social media) groups by using mega scary videos.

“Their task was to attract as many children as possible, then figure out who’d be the most affected by psychological manipulation.

“Those who stayed were given much worse tasks like cutting their veins, balancing on a rooftop, killing an animal and posting a video or pictures to prove it.”

The suicide mastermind is being held at Kresty prison in St Petersburg. Prison officials say he’s received scores of love letters from teens.

According to psychologists, girls who lack love and attention from their parents were the most likely to have fallen in love with Budeikin.

Yulia Konstantinova (15) and Veronika Volkova (16) fell to their deaths in February after allegedly being involved with Blue Whale.

Angelina Davydova (12) also jumped to her death on Christmas Day in 2015. She logged on to a user group “Wake Me Up at 4.20” before her death.

Another victim, 15-year-old Vilena Piven, jumped from the 13th floor of a building in Mariupol, Ukraine. According to her classmates, she was seen at school with cuts on her arms.

But Budeikin has no remorse. When asked if he really pushed teenagers to their deaths, he answered: “Yes. I truly was doing that. Don’t worry, you’ll understand everything. Everyone will understand.

“They were dying happy. I was giving them what they didn’t have in real life: warmth, understanding, connections.”

If you’re feeling suicidal or battling with depression, speak to a close friend or family member and seek help.

Life Line (Johannesburg): 011-728-134

Life Line (Cape Town): 021 461 1113

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group: 011-234-4837

For a suicidal emergency: 0800-567-567

24hr Helpline: 0800-12-13-14

Sources: metro.co.uk, nzherald.co.nz