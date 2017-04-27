Man finds his girlfriend in bed with another man – and his reaction was seriously bizarre

What would you do if you came home and found your significant to other in bed with another person?

Most of us would probably freak out. But not 23-year-old Duston Holloway.

Duston from Emory, Texas in the US was unfortunate enough to walk in on his girlfriend in bed with another man after coming home early.

Instead of having a fit of anger, Duston decided to whip out his phone and take selfies with his unfaithful soon-to-be ex-girlfriend. He took multiple photos of the pair and posted them on Facebook for the world to see.

He wrote on Facebook that at first, he wanted to “kick the man’s a**” but then decided that a calmer approach would be better.

He posted the series of pictures on Facebook and captioned them “when you come home to another man in your bed with the one you loved! Good men deserve good women.”

He also said that he tried to wake her up but she was too drunk.

“I did tap her to wake her up but she was drunk as a skunk passed out. I was gonna ask if I was gonna have to sleep in the spare bedroom and what kinda breakfast the dude liked lmao,” he wrote.

Following his post going viral, Duston has received an enormous amount of support from people who either relate to him or really just feel bad for him.

He also received personal messages of an encouragement:

No word has been heard from his girlfriend since the incident.

Source: Daily Mail, News.co.au