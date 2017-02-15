Man shoots himself on Cape roadside

A man from Swellendam allegedly took his own life on Monday on the road between Oudtshoorn and Calitzdorp in the Western Cape, The Oudtshoorn Courant reports.

The man reportedly drove his motorbike to the spot on the roadside, where he shot himself. Police in Oudtshoorn confirmed his relatives had been notified.

The man was later identified as Collin Glanwill King (70). It’s not clear who found him.

Police are investigating the case.

Sources: Mosselbay Advertiser, George Herald, Oudtshoorn Courant.