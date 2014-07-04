Marc Anthony ‘moves on with new model’ following divorce

Marc Anthony has reportedly embarked on a new romance with a model 27 years his junior following his divorce from Shannon de Lima.

The I Need to Know singer regained his single status this week after a judge signed off on his third divorce, and according to TMZ.com, he has already moved on with another beauty, 21-year-old Mariana Downing.

Marc, 48, has allegedly been dating Mariana for a couple of months after meeting at a dinner party, and they also recently vacationed together in the Caribbean.

The star has yet to comment on the new romance rumours, which emerge following his separation from Venezuelan stunner Shannon in November.

They began legal proceedings to end their two-year union in December, and had been expected to sign off on the paperwork to make the split official in January, but the process was put on hold as lawyers for both parties failed to show for a court hearing in Miami, Florida. However, on Monday, a judge reportedly approved the divorce papers.

Marc was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, the mother of his eight-year-old twins Max and Emme, and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, with whom he shares teenage sons Cristian and Ryan. Marc is also dad to 22-year-old actress Ariana from his relationship with Debbie Rosado.

Shannon also appears to have moved on from the failed marriage after reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, actor Manuel ‘Coco’ Sosa – the father of her nine-year-old son Daniel. The former couple was spotted together at a concert in the Dominican Republic in December. The show was headlined by Enrique Iglesias, but featured a surprise appearance by Marc as he joined opening act Gente De Zona onstage.

Marc has also been spending time with Jennifer in the studio to work on her new Spanish-language album, which he is producing.

