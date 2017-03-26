Mariah Carey celebrates birthday in Mexico with Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey celebrated her 47th birthday on Monday with a relaxing trip to Cabo San Lucas with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins.

The Hero singer, who calls her birthdays “anniversaries”, celebrated the big day by renting out a private villa with her closest friends and family, including her five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, according to ETOnline.

Her boyfriend and back-up dancer Bryan, who has been dating Mariah since late last year , shared a picture of himself standing on the edge of a terrace overlooking the golden beach and blue ocean and another of him and Mariah sat around an unlit fire on padded garden chairs on a different outdoor terrace.

“Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. #HappyAnniversary,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.

Mariah also shared a picture of herself in a tight gold sequinned dress holding up unopened presents and wrote, “Let the anniversary festivities begin.”

She later took to Twitter to write, “Really moved by all your beautiful #anniversary messages thank you my #lambily (fans) I LYM (love you much)!!”



The singer’s birthday festivities are vastly different from last year as she was on her The Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour at the time. To celebrate, her tour crew threw a private party during which she was surprised by a topless Bryan jumping out of a cake.

Read more: Mariah Carey ‘burns James Packer wedding dress’

The event was featured on her reality TV show Mariah’s World, which showed Mariah and Bryan, 33, having an intimate chat in a corner despite her being engaged to James Packer at the time, and Mariah’s artistic director Anthony Burrell warning him he’s “walking on dangerous grounds”.

Anthony said, “Here the woman is engaged about to get married. This is your job, for goodness’ sake.”

Mariah called off her engagement to Packer in October.

