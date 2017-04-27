Meet the new Whitney the Internet has gone crazy for!

She’s so good even Whitney fans battle to tell their voices apart!

Meet Glennis Grace, an up-and-coming singer from the Netherlands, who is taking the internet by storm with her incredible covers of the late, great Whitney Houston.

The 38-year-old, who first got noticed at 16 when she won the 1994 finals of the famous Dutch competition The Soundmix Show with a cover of Whitney’s One Moment in Time, recently wowed audiences yet again when she performed Whitney’s song, Run To You, at the annual Ladies of Soul concert in Amsterdam.

Wearing a beautiful metallic gown, she appeared to channel the late pop superstar, who died aged 48 in February 2012 from a drug overdose.

“Am I the only one who felt Whitney Houston’s spirit through her singing? I’m shook,” one fan commented on the YouTube video of the performance while another added, “Oh my lord! This generation deserves a Whitney Houston to save their souls. That gave me chills, felt like a young Whitney Houston is again performing on stage.”

She even grabbed Nicki Minaj’s attention. “Wow, what’s happening!! Thank you @NICKIMINAJ for liking my version of Whitney’s Run to You. That means so much to me!!” Grace wrote on Twitter, adding two heart emojis.

Take a listen and decide for yourself.

Sources: USMagazine.com, aol.com