Mike Myers always working on ideas for a fourth Austin Powers movie

Mike Myers and director Jay Roach are working on concepts for a fourth Austin Powers movie.

The comedy trilogy surrounding the quirky 1960s spy, portrayed by Myers, has been a huge hit and the filmmaking duo insists there’s always a possibility they will regroup for another adventure – if a good idea presents itself.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Austin Powers film, Myers and Roach regrouped with Elizabeth Hurley, Robert Wagner, and Seth Green for a The Hollywood Reporter chat, and asked if a fourth film was on the horizon, Roach said, “We have talked about it for 15 years.

“We have also always said we don’t want to do it unless we came up with something that lived up to the concepts in our mind. Until Mike feels like he has a concept that earns a fourth, it won’t happen. But if it did, we have all agreed that we would be delighted to get back into it.”

“I would love to do another, but you just have to see,” Myers adds.

During The Hollywood Reporter get-together, Hurley, who played Vanessa Kensington in the films, recalled shooting a naked scene at the Scientology Center in Los Angeles: “It took a whole day, as it was one continuous take. Mike and I were nude but covered with little bits of red sticky tape. We all knew each other so well by then, so we weren’t self-conscious.”

And Myers remembered working with the late Carrie Fisher, who played an uncredited therapist in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

“I knew Carrie Fisher a little bit,” he said. “She wrote a very lovely, supportive letter saying how much she loved the movie. She was so supportive during the shoot. She just kept giving me a hug and telling me, ‘I just love this scene and how weird the choices are’.”

