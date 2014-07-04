Minnie Driver started going grey in her 20s

Minnie Driver would be happy for her hair go completely grey if she wasn’t an actress.

The 47-year-old star has been in the business since her 20s but it was her supporting role in 1998’s Good Will Hunting that truly propelled her into the limelight, earning her an Oscar nomination.

Her thick brown locks became part of her signature look, though Minnie has revealed she had to start dying them even before making it to Hollywood because she started going grey when she was just 21.

“I don’t see it as a bad thing. If I wasn’t an actress I would just let it go,” Minnie shrugged to People magazine as part of its annual World’s Most Beautiful interviews.

“I would go full Bonnie Raitt the hell out of my hair,” she grinned, referring to the singer’s distinct red hair with grey roots showing.

The I Give It a Year actress poses completely bare-faced for the publication with her hair styled into natural curls. It wasn’t daunting showing off her natural beauty for the photoshoot though as Minnie admits it wasn’t until she moved to Tinseltown that she started wearing make-up.

“In my everyday life you won’t see me wearing a lot of make-up,” she explained. “Even when I have what I consider quite a lot of make-up on, some online rag will (say I’m) ‘wearing no make-up while having lunch.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I did my eyelashes and my eyebrows. I am wearing lipstick and I put a base on and it’s a cream blush. Thank you very much.’”

Her eyebrows are one feature she gives a lot of focus to after previously making the “mistake” of letting someone else do them. Joking it was like the person was “doing the crossword at the same time,” Minnie revealed it took her five years to grow them back to how they used to be.

