Miss SA officials forced to debunk rumours Ntando Kunene has been arrested for smuggling cocaine

Fake news alert!

SA social media went into overdrive on Tuesday evening after reports emerged from the UK claiming Ntandoyenkosi Kunene had been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs.

According to the dodgy “news” report, the reigning Miss South Africa had been arrested at London’s Heathrow airport, carrying 2 kg of cocaine.

But it’s all a load of hogwash, Sun International PR manager and a former Miss South Africa, Claudia Henkel says.

The Miss South Africa organisation confirms that the online article about Ntando Kunene is false. We can confirm that Ntando is currently at her home in Johannesburg and in no way supports or is associated to the illegal smuggling of narcotics. For further enquiries please contact the Miss South Africa PR office. A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:12am PST

“We chose at first to ignore the reports because we believed that people would realise that it was from a fake site.

“However, in light of the fact that we have had queries from legitimate media outlets we would like to set the record straight.

“Ntando has not been arrested and she has not been caught with any drugs in her possession. She is currently in South Africa and is not in London; in fact she has never been there,” she said.

The fakes sources allege that Ntando tried to smuggle the cocaine inside two bags of coffee, which she was carrying in her two suitcases, but was caught after customs and border protection officers who searched her bags.

Ntando herself also addressed the bizarre rumours — albeit more subtly.

The Joburg beauty took to Instagram to post the image below. Clearly she’s been at home, feet up and enjoying some well-deserved R & R.