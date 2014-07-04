MissSA2017: Tonight’s the night we meet the new Miss South Africa

The new Miss South Africa is set to be crowned at a glittering ceremony at Sun City on Sunday 26 March.

The 12 finalists will take to the stage before judges Maps Maponyane, Unathi Msengana, Cameron van der Burgh, Bridget Masinga, Gisele Wertheim Aymes, Ezra Davids and former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel.

The coveted crown is not all the 2017 winner will receive. She’ll also walk away with will receive R1 million in cash from sponsors Sun International and Cell C, as well as a car, an international holiday and other prizes in a package worth more than R2 million.

The finalists for 2017 will each receive a R25 000 cash prize.

The show will be simulcast live on Mzansi Magic (Channel 161) and M-Net (Channel 101).

The Miss South Africa Pageant is a proud collaboration between Sun International and Cell C.