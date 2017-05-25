Mom left fuming after her daughter is given shocking ‘joke’ award at school

Lizeth Villaneuva received the award from her class teacher as part of a joke ceremony where various ‘awards’ were handed out. The ceremony was apparently held directly after the official prize giving at Anthony Aguirre middle school.

The school was forced to issue an apology after the humiliating prize made its way onto social media.



Official Statement from Building Principal in response to fake awards: pic.twitter.com/BoZGRJajx4 — Aguirre Junior High (@AguirreBulldogs) May 24, 2017

“As principal, I want to assure all students, parents and community members that these award statements and ideals are not representative of the Aguirre Vision Mission, and educational goals for its students,” the statement said.

Her mother, Ena Hernandez was angry about the award, reports Dallas News.

“When she first showed me the paper, I’m like, ‘What is this?’ I read it again, and I’m like, ‘What is this?’ That’s when my daughter told me it was supposed to be a joke,” Hernandez told the station.

But for Ena the award was no laughing matter. Her daughter feels the same. Lizeth said that other student also received awards that day.

“Most likely to cry about every little thing, because [that student] is very emotional … There was another one about this kid. His was kind of like a joke because all his friends would call him, ‘Little homeless Indian.’ And [the teacher] told him, ‘Most Likely to Become Homeless in Guatemala’,” Lizeth told Click 2 Houston.

Lizeth said other teachers were in the room when the awards happened. She says that she doesn’t feel comfortable being in the same class as her teacher anymore.

Mark Kramer, an independent school district official, told Click 2 Houston that all the teachers implicated in the matter have been spoken to.

