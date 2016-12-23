Murder charges against slain Springs teen’s stepmom dropped – but she’ll stay in police custody in Mauritius

The stepmother of the 17-year-old Springs teenager who died in Mauritius in October will not be charged with murder.

But Marietjie Vosloo (33) may face other charges related to Mundolene Volsoo’s death at a plush resort on the island three months ago.

Marietjie’s husband Mike (46), Mundolene’s father, said she will remain in police cells near the capital Port Louis.

“Yes, they will still proceed with a charge, but I don’t know what it is. All that was said to me was that it would be a less serious charge,” Mike told YOU.

Although Mike misses his daughter with all his heart, he hopes for the sake of his 11-year-old son that Marietjie will be able to return home to be a mother to their child.

The soft-spoken boy has “millions of unanswered questions” says Mike of his son, who is now staying with him while he works abroad.

Mike’s other son from his first marriage, Mundolene’s brother (15), has been living with his mother in Springs in Gauteng, where he has a good support system.

Mike, Marietjie, Mundolene and her brothers had been staying at the luxurious Riu Creole on 5 October during the school holidays.

The day after their arrival, Marietjie had allegedly attacked Mundolene after an argument about towels.

A post mortem examination showed Mundolene had died of a brain haemorrhage.

She was declared dead shortly after and Marietjie was arrested. She has since been in custody ever since.

Mike plans a quiet day for Christmas.

“Honestly, I’m not looking forward to Christmas, or her birthday on February 24. The memories just make it too painful, especially her birthday.”

Mundolene would be 18 years old.

Mike says he is now working very hard because he would like for his youngest son to have “the things he never did” growing up.

“I want to make sure he will be okay if I’m no longer around, then I’m ready to say goodbye to the world. I would like to see my daughter,” the heartbroken father says.

“I miss her so much.”