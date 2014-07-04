Nicki Minaj signs to Wilhelmina Models

Nicki Minaj is “thrilled” to have signed a contract with Wilhelmina Models.

The 34-year-old rapper is familiar with the modelling world, having previously fronted campaigns for the likes of Roberto Cavalli and Adidas.

But she’s now making her passion for posing official, as Vogue.com confirms the star has signed a contract with Wilhelmina under its celebrity division.

“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion,” Nicki gushed. “My message is always about celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honoured to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me.”

The Super Bass singer posted a screen grab of the announcement on her Twitter page, which featured a sexy black and white snap of her posing in a bejewelled headdress.

“Oh yea (sic). That too. thank you #Vogue for breaking this story. Honoured to be @wilhelminamodels,” she captioned the picture, which was also uploaded by Wilhelmina’s official account.





When Nicki isn’t busy with her music career she can often be found at glitzy events and always turns heads when sitting front row at fashion shows. Known for her willingness to break style boundaries, her stylist Maher Jridi recently praised her for taking risks with her outfits, such as the breast-baring ensemble she wore to the Haider Ackermann presentation in Paris.

“She’s very open to new ideas and I feel like she trusts my taste,” he told Billboard. “Of course, she has her preferences, but she never opposes anything just because she’s never done it before.”

Nicki has also dipped her toes into the world of beauty over the years, having launched her fragrance line back in 2012, and collaborated with MAC Cosmetics and OPI Nail Polishes on various collections.

