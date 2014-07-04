‘No, I’m not Harry’s dad,’ says Princess Diana’s former lover

There have long been whispers that he may have fathered Diana’s flame-haired younger son.



But during a rare interview, James Hewitt (58) put the rumours to rest once and for all.

Australian TV personality Melissa Doyle asked him bluntly on Channel Seven’s Sunday Night whether he was Prince Harry’s father.

“No, I’m not,” he replied.

Read more: Gorgeous new palace exhibition is an ode to Diana’s most famous looks

The former British army officer was in a relationship with the late People’s Princess for about five years.

“Why does that keep being repeated?” the host countered.

He responded, “It sells papers. It’s worse for him, probably, poor chap.”

Read more: Prince Harry reveals his one major regret about his mom Diana’s death

Ken Wharfe, one of Diana’s bodyguards, wrote in his book Diana: Closely Guarded Secret that the rumours were nonsense and made Diana incredibly angry.

Harry was born 15 September 1984 while Diana and James only met each other in 1986.

In the candid interview, James also revealed he wasn’t holding out for a future with Diana during their relationship.

“There wasn’t really any hope. I was torn between duty… and love.”



James Hewitt: "Nee, ik ben niet de vader van prins Harry" https://t.co/oBrfl5Nu48 — byunbaek (@gpaney) March 13, 2017

James described his one-time lover as, “something special”. He also recalled how when they enjoyed a night in, he would cook and she would do the dishes. “Just dinner and relaxing and laughing.”

“I think she was quite easy to fall in love with, really, so I think I can be forgiven for that.”

Diana did admit that she’d had an affair with James. It was in the same time that Charles and Camilla, whom he later married, were also having an affair.

Sources: smh.com.au, news.sky.com, news.com.au