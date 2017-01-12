‘I have suffered publicly’: Oprah Winfrey opens up about weight struggles

TV mogul Oprah Winfrey has credited her newfound dieting success with finally helping her overcome the embarrassment of her lifelong weight struggles.



The talk show host and actress has famously battled body issues throughout her career, but after becoming an investor and the new face of Weight Watchers in late 2015, she was able to revamp her diet and shed some extra pounds.

Last month, Oprah celebrated a total weight loss of 40 pounds (18 kilograms) and revealed finding a programme which worked for her means she struggles “no more” to keep her eating habits under control.

Now the 62-year-old, who has always championed physical, mental, and emotional well-being, admits she has since been able to let go of the shame she felt for decades over her larger figure.

“I have suffered publicly – fasting, eating no carbs, green juices, protein shakes, blah blah blah,” she told her best friend Gayle King on her U.S. show This Morning.

“My public struggle with weight has always embarrassed me because it felt off principle,” she explained. “How can I give everybody else everything they need, and I still can’t give this to myself?”.

She found the key to diet management via healthy eating firm Weight Watchers, which uses a points system to determine which foods to eat, and now Oprah is feeling and looking her best.

“I will probably be counting points for the rest of my life,” she said. “Life itself feels sharper. I have more energy to give to the things that really matter.”

Oprah’s weight loss journey also inspired her to share the secrets to her success in her own cookbook, Food, Health, and Happiness, which hit book shelves last week.

