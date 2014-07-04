Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry both wanted an amicable split

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry want their break-up to remind people that a split “don’t have to be about hate”.

Katy, 32, split from Lord of the Rings star Orlando in March after just over a year together, with their representatives saying in a statement at the time: “Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Orlando, 40, has now spoken about the end of the romance for the first time in an interview with Britain’s Elle magazine, telling the publication the former couple are still on very good terms.

“We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown up,” he said. “She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that (break-ups) don’t have to be about hate.”

Orlando’s comments appear to echo Katy’s tweet following the duo’s split when she encouraged people to adopt “a new way of thinking for 2017.”

“U can still b (sic) friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” she wrote on Twitter.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!😘 — Katy Perry (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Since the end of their romance, Orlando was photographed leaving a party with a stunning mystery brunette, while Katy recently sparked rumours she is dating actor Ryan Phillippe.

It was reported in March the I Know What You Did Last Summer actor and the singer was “totally flirting” at Elton John’s 70th birthday bash in Los Angeles. But on Monday, Ryan put an end to the rumours by writing on Twitter: “I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx (thanks).”



I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

Katy then took to her own Twitter page to respond to Ryan’s remark, writing: “Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol (laugh out loud).”

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

© Cover Media