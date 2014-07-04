Oscars 2017: Our 5 best and worst dressed

Some stars nailed their red carpet attire. Other celebs’ looks was more nail in the coffin…

Five of our fave looks

1. Olivia Culpo in Marchesa

The former Miss Universe took the plunge in this beaded, fringe-detailed gown, achieving a slick, simple look.

2. Emma Stone in Givency Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

The tiered beaded tassels on the bottom of the crystal-embroidered gown was perfect for the Best Actress winner’s award-winning look.

Read more: ‘This is not a joke’: The WRONG movie was just named Best Picture at the Oscars

3. Jessica Biel in KaufmanFranco and Tiffancy & Co. jewellery

Dripping in gold from head to toe, Jessica Biel stepped out in a shimmering figure-hugging gown, paired with a chunky, edgy necklace. We loved the simplicity of her make-up and hair, which ensured her gown was the star of the show.

4. Hailee Steinfield in Ralph & Russo

To celebrate her feminine youthfulness, the young singer and actress stunned in a sheer gown with floral embellishment that added a touch of elegance.

5. Karlie Kloss dressed in Stella McCartney, Nirva Modi jewels and Stuart Weitzman heels

The singer looked flawless in a crisp white, asymetrical McCartney gown, perfectly complemented with a built-in cape.

Read more: And the Oscar goes to… See all 2017’s big winners

And the worst…

1. Janelle Monae in Ellie Saab Couture and Forever Mark diamonds

Overpowering of textures lead to an over-dramatic look for the singer-songwriter. Tone down just a notch!

2. Dakota Johnson in Gucci and Cartier jewellery

This look did not complement Dakota’s fair skin tone as she looked pale and frail. A touch of colour or sparkle could have lifted the look.

3. Scarlett Johansson dressed in AlaÏa

The dress failed to compliment Scarlett’s famous curves and the studded-belt was far too edgy for the soft, romantic gown.

4. Leslie Mann in Zac Posen

Bows, rouge, layers… There’s a lot going on in the actress’ ensemble! Leslie should have opted for a more sophisticated, classic gown.

5. Felicity Jones dressed in Dior

The gown was far too pale. We barely noticed Felicity.