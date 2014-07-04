‘Our souls are not for sale’: South Africans called on to take part in #BlackMonday

Last week President Jacob Zuma left South Africans reeling with the decision to sack and reassign several of the country’s ministers, including finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

The move had a massive economic impact, leaving the rand in freefall — and a group of “ordinary concerned citizens” have decided to protest the president’s actions.

The group set up a website to call on South Africans to wear black on Monday 3 April to show solidarity with their movement.

Their statement reads:

“OUR SOULS ARE NOT FOR SALE”

Fellow South Africans, the actions of the Executive over the past 48 hours have had an immense effect on all of us. We, as fellow participants in civil society, civil service, NGO’s, business, and the youth of South Africa, do not condone these actions.

We acknowledge that:

‐ The time has come for all of us to unite behind the values enshrined in our Constitution

‐ That there is a duty on all of us to uphold and protect these values by holding our government accountable to their Constitutional mandate

We wish to dispel the myth that these irrational actions have and will contribute to our economy.

As a sign of our discontentment, we invite all disapproving South Africans to stand together behind the #BlackMonday movement. This coming Monday (3rd April 2017) we will all wear black in solidarity and use the tag to further the cause.

We can no longer be passive. Let us start the change we wish to see in our beloved country, and save the legacy that Nelson Mandela, Ahmed Kathrada and liberation leaders fought for.’



