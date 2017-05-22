Pam, is that you? Pamela Anderson is nearly unrecognisable on Cannes red carpet

When former Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson stepped out on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France recently, all jaws dropped . . . and it wasn’t because of her gown.

All eyes were on the 49-year-old’s face which looked totally different to what we’ve become used to. Gone was the usual lashings of make-up and big hair, instead the star seemed to have gone for a more natural-inspired style, displaying a dewy, nude complexion and slicked-back hair.

She also kept her most famous assets mostly hidden in an elegant ruffled black gown.

But in true Pammie style, she flirted with the crowds as she made her way down the carpet at the premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute, courting the media and flashing her trademark smile.

Best known for her role as busty lifesaver CJ in the Baywatch series she’s set to make a big screen cameo appearance in the rebooted Baywatch film this month, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra. Kelly Rohrbach plays her old role of sexy lifesaver, CJ.

